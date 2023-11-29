Lexington lung cancer survivor advocating for radon testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -November is Lung Cancer Awareness month and often the focus is on those who have smoked or are smoking, but one Lexington woman says we all have lungs, and we should all be concerned about lung cancer.

In this Link to Hope, meet Lindi Campbell, a woman on a mission to get you to listen.

For six years Campbell has been fighting for herself, for her fellow Kentuckians and really for anyone with lungs.

“I was 51 when the primary care physician saw a spot on my lung through a chest x-ray,” said Lindi Campbell.

Two years after that find, the healthy and active Lexington native was diagnosed with lung cancer.

The assumption and often stigma is that she must have been a smoker, but Campbell had never smoked a day in her life.

“After I was diagnosed, I delved straight into understanding more about other causes, genetics, all these other things that come into play,” said Campbell.

Campbell had two lobes of her lung removed.

Her cancer was treatable, but she would need another surgery a year and a half later.

What she realized in that time is that what she had been exposed to growing up had set her on a path to facing cancer later in life.

“We are considered the triple crown state for lung cancer because we have high rates of smoking, secondhand smoke and radon,” said Campbell.

Campbell zeroed in on radon and secondhand smoke.

She grew up with a parent smoking and would come to determine her childhood home had high levels of radon, a colorless and odorless gas.

Breathing radon over time increases your risk of lung cancer.

The Environmental Protection Agency says radon is responsible for about 21,000 lung cancer deaths and it’s the second leading cause of lung cancer.

“That childhood bedroom we tested, I was in that bedroom since I was 13 years old, so at night I went to sleep with that toxicity level and woke up to secondhand smoke,” said Campbell.

Through her non-profit, Breath of Hope Kentucky, Campbell not only educates, but advocates for change when it comes to radon testing in Kentucky.

“Radon, you can’t see it, smell it or taste it, so unless we really implement laws that make testing something that has to be done in sales transactions, public places and childcare centers, we are not protecting our citizens because they don’t know,” said Campbell.

She spends time lobbying lawmakers in Frankfort and Washington to make real change when it comes to protecting people from radon.

She says she finds it crazy that we need a termite inspection to buy a home, but not have it tested for radon.

“We know radon is here, so let’s implement laws especially in places with unsuspecting citizens, our public places, our schools,” said Campbell.

For six years Lindi Campbell has been advocating for change and still nothing.

It’s frustrating she says to meet so many like her, and sadly watch many of them die.

It’s a reality she knows, but one she can’t accept because the change she says can happen.

“We can’t stop breathing, so all we can do is protect that space that we breathe in,” said Campbell.

For more information on radon, getting a testing kit and mitigation click on the links below.

The Lexington Fayette Co. Health Department-Radon Kits

Environmental Management Branch-Kentucky-Radon Program

Breath of Hope Kentucky

