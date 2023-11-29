Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Police release data on pedestrian crashes

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT has obtained the latest available data from Lexington Police on pedestrian-related crashes in the city for this year through an open records request. It shows there have been 143 pedestrian crashes from the start of the year up to November 21st.

AAA of the Bluegrass says there were 191 in Fayette County last year, according to KSP’s collision database, so this troublesome trend isn’t new.

“Since we’ve come out of the pandemic, we’ve seen the number of pedestrians involved in crashes on the rise,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, who manages public affairs for AAA locally. “Not just in Kentucky, but around the country.”

Lori Weaver Hawkins says there are a lot of different factors, but visibility is critical. More than 50 of this year’s crashes, around 38 percent, occurred between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

“So, I remind pedestrians if you do have to walk at night, go ahead and get one of those reflective vests,” Weaver Hawkins said, noting other tips like facing traffic when you walk and always using crosswalks.

Ten percent of the crashes (15) happened on New Circle Road, sometimes in areas without sidewalks.

“It certainly is a dangerous practice,” said Weaver Hawkins. “A lot of times there I think people are too close to the pavement walking along the road.”

Weaver Hawkins says the holiday season brings on more dangerous driving practices, so she urges drivers to act responsibly and wants pedestrians to be aware of the dangers which surround them.

“It’s an enjoyable season for many, but it can be a time of stress for others, which can lead to things like aggressive driving, impaired driving and distracted driving,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Weaver Hawkins says in 2022, there were 1,481 pedestrian crashes statewide, which led to 113 deaths. Of the 191 crashes last year involving a pedestrian in Lexington, seven people were killed.

