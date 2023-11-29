Everyday Kentucky
Man facing murder charge after deadly Kentucky crash

Wesley Allen, 29.
Wesley Allen, 29.(Laurel Co. Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:28 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a murder charge after a deadly crash in Laurel County.

According to the sheriff’s office, the two-vehicle crash happened late Tuesday night on KY 192, about for miles west of London.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation shows a westbound pickup truck, driven by 29-year-old Wesley Allen of London, crossed the centerline, striking the car driven by 64-year-old Fred Johnson of London.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

We’re told Allen was treated at an area hospital and released. The sheriff’s office says the preliminary investigation indicates alcohol involvement is suspected regarding Allen.

He was arrested on a murder charge and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

