Officers honored for efforts to crack down on impaired drivers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington hosted the 2023 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards ceremony Wednesday morning.

Officers from across Kentucky were recognized for their efforts in getting impaired drivers off of Kentucky streets and highways.

So far this year, state officials tell us there were 117 deadly accidents on Kentucky roads related to impaired drivers. That number remains flat from last year’s data.

Inside the Hyatt Regency, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety recognized about 150 police officers from across the commonwealth for their hard work arresting and removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

Officer Colby Patterson from the Barbourville Police Department in Knox County was one of those officers awarded. Patterson tells us last fiscal year, he made 134 DUI arrests, which is about two a week.

“Really, I’m just doing my job, something I’m passionate about getting impaired drivers off of the roadways,” Officer Patterson said.

London Police Officer Logan Medlock had that same passion.

On October 30, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., Officer Medlock was on Main Street in London looking for impaired drivers.

“45 seconds later, he was struck by a drunk driver on the driver’s door. He ran a red light, hit him on the driver’s door, and my son passed away on the scene,” said Logan Medlock’s father, Major Randy Medlock.

Major Randy Medlock is also with the London Police Department. In his 19-year career, he’s seen his share of DUI-related wrecks.

“I’ve seen cars destroyed. You couldn’t tell what kind of vehicle they were. A drunk driver or impaired driver has no reaction,” said Major Medlock. “You might as well be driving down the road blindfolded.”

That crash that took his 26-year-old son now makes Major Medlock and his family one of the many victims of impaired driving.

“My family lives October 2022 every day,” said Medlock.

However, on this day, Major Medlock just wants to thank these officers in the room for what they do every day: getting those impaired drivers off of Kentucky’s roads.

“I commend them to have the will and desire to do this because they are ultimately saving lives, and they are all heroes,” said Medlock.

Investigators say Casey Byrd hit and killed Officer Logan Medlock.

They say Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

State officials tell us that during the fiscal year of 2023, there were more than three thousand DUI arrests.

