Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Officers honored for efforts to crack down on impaired drivers

About 150 police officers from across the Commonwealth were inside the Hyatt Regency to be...
About 150 police officers from across the Commonwealth were inside the Hyatt Regency to be honored for their efforts to arrest and remove impaired drivers off of Kentucky streets and highways.(WKYT)
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington hosted the 2023 Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards ceremony Wednesday morning.

Officers from across Kentucky were recognized for their efforts in getting impaired drivers off of Kentucky streets and highways.

So far this year, state officials tell us there were 117 deadly accidents on Kentucky roads related to impaired drivers. That number remains flat from last year’s data.

Inside the Hyatt Regency, the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety recognized about 150 police officers from across the commonwealth for their hard work arresting and removing impaired drivers from our roadways.

Officer Colby Patterson from the Barbourville Police Department in Knox County was one of those officers awarded. Patterson tells us last fiscal year, he made 134 DUI arrests, which is about two a week.

“Really, I’m just doing my job, something I’m passionate about getting impaired drivers off of the roadways,” Officer Patterson said.

London Police Officer Logan Medlock had that same passion.

On October 30, 2022, around 12:45 a.m., Officer Medlock was on Main Street in London looking for impaired drivers.

“45 seconds later, he was struck by a drunk driver on the driver’s door. He ran a red light, hit him on the driver’s door, and my son passed away on the scene,” said Logan Medlock’s father, Major Randy Medlock.

Major Randy Medlock is also with the London Police Department. In his 19-year career, he’s seen his share of DUI-related wrecks.

“I’ve seen cars destroyed. You couldn’t tell what kind of vehicle they were. A drunk driver or impaired driver has no reaction,” said Major Medlock. “You might as well be driving down the road blindfolded.”

That crash that took his 26-year-old son now makes Major Medlock and his family one of the many victims of impaired driving.

“My family lives October 2022 every day,” said Medlock.

However, on this day, Major Medlock just wants to thank these officers in the room for what they do every day: getting those impaired drivers off of Kentucky’s roads.

“I commend them to have the will and desire to do this because they are ultimately saving lives, and they are all heroes,” said Medlock.

Investigators say Casey Byrd hit and killed Officer Logan Medlock.

They say Byrd’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

State officials tell us that during the fiscal year of 2023, there were more than three thousand DUI arrests.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feral Hog
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky
(File image)
KSP releases name of Whitley Co. crash victim
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
A new system named Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is coming to every...
New statewide system for motor vehicle services coming in 2024
Frankfort police say Simeyon Johnson was arrested in Louisville Tuesday morning. (File image)
Kentucky murder suspect caught after being on the lam for months

Latest News

Nurse talking to a senior patient.
CDC says 2022′s highest rate of suicide is in 75+ age group
Among those killed in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday was 63-year-old Tommy Elliott.
Friends say Louisville shooting victim would be advocating for gun reform
Firefighters rescue people from storage shed that was on fire
WATCH | Firefighters rescue people from storage shed that was on fire
Federal lawsuit filed against CSX over Kentucky train derailment
WATCH | Federal lawsuit filed against CSX over Kentucky train derailment