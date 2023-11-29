Everyday Kentucky
“Reed” this carefully, No. 12 Kentucky destroys 8th ranked Miami 95-73

Sheppard sizzles with 21 points as Wildcats cruise past Canes
Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (15) shoots while pressured by Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen,...
Kentucky's Reed Sheppard (15) shoots while pressured by Marshall's Obinna Anochili-Killen, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Brian Milam
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reed Sheppard scored 21 points, including 13 during a second half in which Kentucky shot 67%, and Antonio Reeves added 18 to propel 12th-ranked Wildcats to a 95-73 blowout of No. 8 Miami on Tuesday night in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Sheppard came off the bench, drained a 3 for his first basket and finished 5 of 9 from long range and 8 of 13 overall. Reeves was 7 of 12 from the field.

Tre Mitchell had 14 points and seven assists, Rob Dillingham scored 14 points and Justin Edwards had 11 points for Kentucky (6-1).

Norchad Omier scored 20 points and Wooga Poplar had 19 for the Hurricanes (5-1), who shot 44.1% from the field but were no match for Kentucky’s nearly flawless offensive performance.

The Wildcats made their final three shots to lead 42-37 at halftime before sinking their first six of the second half and 10 of 11 overall for a 67-43 advantage with 14:15 remaining. Kentucky ended up converting 20 of 30 after halftime and 37 of 62 overall (59.7%) to dominate a matchup between two of the country’s highest-scoring teams.

Kentucky led by as much as 29 points and finished 9 of 21 (42.9%) from 3-point range.

BIG PICTURE

Miami entered the game ranked 12th in scoring at 89 points per game and for a while seemed intent on setting the pace. The Hurricanes built a 29-23 lead with an 18-2 run, but it didn’t last.

Kentucky picked up where it left off after scoring 118 points against Marshall, a John Calipari-era record. The Wildcats outscored Miami 38-23 in the paint and 23-7 on the fast break, hitting a few transition 3s in the process.

