Report: UK football, wide receivers coach part ways
Scott Woodward just finished 3rd season with Wildcats
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Footballscoop.com on Wednesday reported that UK coach Mark Stoops has fired wide receivers coach Scott Woodward. A UK spokesperson confirms that Woodward’s contract has not been renewed.
Woodward spent three seasons as the UK receivers coach, replacing Jovan Bouknight prior to the 2021 season.
