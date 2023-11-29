Everyday Kentucky
Report: UK football, wide receivers coach part ways

Scott Woodward just finished 3rd season with Wildcats
UK wide receivers coach Scott Woodward has been fired.
UK wide receivers coach Scott Woodward has been fired.(WKYT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Footballscoop.com on Wednesday reported that UK coach Mark Stoops has fired wide receivers coach Scott Woodward. A UK spokesperson confirms that Woodward’s contract has not been renewed.

Woodward spent three seasons as the UK receivers coach, replacing Jovan Bouknight prior to the 2021 season.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

