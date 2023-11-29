Report: UK football, wide receivers coach part ways

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Footballscoop.com on Wednesday reported that UK coach Mark Stoops has fired wide receivers coach Scott Woodward. A UK spokesperson confirms that Woodward’s contract has not been renewed.

Woodward spent three seasons as the UK receivers coach, replacing Jovan Bouknight prior to the 2021 season.

