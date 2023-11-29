Everyday Kentucky
Scott County road will be closed for several hours after fire

Fire
Fire(KTTC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County road is closed right now due to a fire.

The Scott County Fire Department says crews responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in the 800 block of Lisle Road involving a detached garage, a carport, and a small storage building.

We’re told the fire is out, and crews are clearing the scene. However, the fire department says Lisle Road will be closed near Georgetown Road until around 5 p.m.

Fire officials tell us two people were taken to an area hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, and we’ll keep you updated.

