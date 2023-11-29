Everyday Kentucky
‘This Kentuckian is home’: WWII soldier who died in 1944 buried in Pulaski Co.

Henry C. Wade died in battle in Germany just months after arriving overseas from his family farm in Russell County, Kentucky.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NANCY, Ky. (WKYT) -A World War II soldier who died in 1944 has finally come home with a service at a national cemetery that took almost 80 years to happen.

Henry C. Wade died in battle in Germany just months after arriving overseas from his family farm in Russell County, Kentucky.

“This was her last request. To find out what the Army could tell us about Henry,” said Wade Abbott, talking about his mother, Henry C. Wade’s sister, who, along with other relatives, begged the Army for answers for decades, never knowing what happened to the body of the 24-year-old who died during a battle in Germany.

“He did his duty. He gave the ultimate sacrifice. We are very proud of him,” said Abbott.

Henry Wade’s remains were positively identified using DNA, and during the service, his youngest nephew received the flag that covered the casket.

“A sad occasion but a happy ending,” said Abbott.

It was a somber service, signaling a death, but also a celebration of a homecoming. The service took place on the same day Wade was born, 104 years ago.

Abbott and others worked to make that happen on Wade’s birthday, a day also filled with all kinds of honor, and it puts an end to a quest Abbott’s grandmother was determined to finish, from years of writing letters to the Army.

“But when she was looking for her son, she meant business,” said Abbott.

A rosette will be placed beside Henry C. Wade’s name at the Netherlands American Cemetery in Margraten, Netherlands. His name, along with those of others who died in the war, was recorded on the Walls of the Missing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM (11/29/2023)