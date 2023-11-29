Everyday Kentucky
UK volleyball player Brooklyn Deleye named WKYT Athlete of the Week

Deleye is averaging 24 kills per match this season with a .335 hitting percentage
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky volleyball outside hitter Brooklyn Deleye is the WKYT Athlete of the Week.

Deleye is averaging 24 kills per match this season with a .335 hitting percentage. The Kentucky freshman played a significant role in the Wildcats’ seventh-straight SEC Championship. She was named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

The Kentucky Volleyball team opens NCAA Tournament play Thursday at 7 p.m., hosting James Madison in Rupp Arena.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

