Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes into sea off Japan

Details about what happened to the Osprey, a tiltrotor aircraft that can function as a...
Details about what happened to the Osprey, a tiltrotor aircraft that can function as a helicopter and a turboprop aircraft, and to the people on board were not immediately known.(Source: Christopher R. Lape/USMC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:23 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - A U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying eight people crashed Wednesday into the sea off southern Japan, and the Japanese coast guard is heading to the site for search and rescue operations, officials said.

Details about what happened to the Osprey, a tiltrotor aircraft that can function as a helicopter and a turboprop aircraft, and to the people on board were not immediately known, coast guard spokesperson Kazuo Ogawa said.

The coast guard received an emergency call from a fishing boat near the crash site off Yakushima, an island south of Kagoshima on the southern main island of Kyushu, he said.

It was not immediately clear which U.S. base the Osprey belonged to, but it was believed to be heading from Iwakuni to Okinawa.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feral Hog
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky
(File image)
KSP releases name of Whitley Co. crash victim
The decomposing body of a man who was reported missing earlier this month was found inside the...
Body of missing man found decomposing in vents at community college
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch is escorted to the defense table by Volusia County Sheriff's...
WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch sentenced to 17 years in prison for fatal DUI crash
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks A Late Week System

Latest News

The House of Representatives faces several challenges that could impact the power balance in...
House Republicans face challenges as Santos may be expelled
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like...
Mysterious respiratory illness impacting dogs in at least 14 states
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32, was killed in a wreck involving a train, officials said. She was a...
Former deputy killed in wreck involving train in Louisiana
Khadiyjah Pendergraph, 32, was charged with drowning her 9-year-old daughter in a bathtub...
Mother charged with drowning 9-year-old daughter in bathtub