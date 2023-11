LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is a partner for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.

The Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys to hundreds of children in the Lexington area.

Once a child is accepted as an angel, donors can shop for their Christmas wish list.

Where to find Angel Trees. (WKYT)

Angel Tree drop off locations (WKYT)

Donations are asked to be turned in by December 8th.

