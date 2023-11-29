WKYT partners up with The Salvation Army for the Angel Tree program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is partnering up with The Salvation Army to help thousands of children get gifts this Christmas season.

There are four Angel Trees across Lexington. The Salvation Army said there are 1,000 more children left to be claimed.

“This year is one of our largest years, quite frankly, for angels, and we are proud to say that we’ve never had a year that we have not been able to fulfill a child’s wish list,” said Kendall Anderson with The Salvation Army.

Anderson said there are nearly 5,000 children signed up this year. Hundreds of names are still hanging on the trees.

“The bulk of the 1,000 remaining angels are children over the age of 10. The older the child is, the greater the need is for their angel to be adopted,” said Anderson.

Each tag comes with a personal wish list. Their lists include things like clothes, baby dolls, games and bikes.

Many area businesses participate each year, including Orangetheory Fitness and Clark Material Handling Company.

“This year, we grabbed 150 tags, and they’re all gone. It’s my favorite thing to see; the lobby fill up with toys,” said Orangetheory Coach Dillon Haughton.

“I love The Angel Tree, I love giving back, and I love Christmas! I don’t have kids, so this is my excuse to shop for children. I took a 9-year-old girl and got to go shopping for her. I had a lot of fun this year,” said Cynthia Barnes with Clark Material Handling Company.

The Angel Trees will be up until December 8.

Trees can be found at these locations:

Fayette Mall

Lexington Green

Walmart Supercenter in Hamburg on Grey Lag Way

The Salvation Army on 736 West Main Street

Toys can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Distribution Center

525 Marsailles Road

The Salvation Army

736 North Main Street

Downtown Lexington

Parlor Donuts

630 Euclid Avenue

(Receive a free donut when you drop off a toy)

Either City Bar-B-Que Location

3292 Richmond Road

2187 Harrodsburg Road

(Receive a $5 gift card with your toy donation)

