City Council approves zone changes to allow private, social club in historic building on Main

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a more than four-hour meeting, and in a 12 to one vote, Lexington City Councilmembers will allow a former art gallery on Main Street to be turned into a private club, despite concerns from the Bell Court neighborhood.

“The neighborhood’s argument is this creates a domino effect,” said Jessica Winters, an attorney with Winters Law Group.

Winters said since 1990, 509 East Main Street, most recently home to the Cross Gate Gallery, has been a B-1 zone with restrictions that limited it to only certain retail sales. But, after buying the property for $2.6 million, new developers have different plans for the space, wanting to turn it into a members-only club.

And in order to do so, they needed the restrictions removed. Which is what the planning commission voted to do in October, and what City Council just approved.

“Supporting this project means you’re giving young professionals a reason to stay here,” said Stephen Davis who told councilmembers he supports the zone change.

Attorney for the developers, Nick Nicholson, told WKYT the plan for the project is to create an art-based social membership club, with a diverse membership. Some like Davis spoke in favor of the zone change.

“You also help ensure that future business owners know Lexington will continue championing small businesses even as our community expands in size.”

Winters, who represents the Bell Court Neighborhood Association, said they worry what removing the restrictions will bring to the historic neighborhood, and what precedent it could set.

“It was of concern to the neighborhood that this would bring a lot of outdoor light pollution, noise pollution, a party atmosphere at the house that would go late into the evening. Associated traffic,” Winters said.

Nicholson said they look forward to launching the project late 2024. Winters said neighbors might not be ready to give up the fight yet.

Councilmember Hannah LeGris represents the Bell Court Neighborhood, and was the one no vote to the zone change.

Winters said the neighborhood may appeal the city’s decision to Fayette Circuit Court or could have a possibility for civil litigation.

