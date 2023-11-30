EKU student graduating after 17-year pause

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky University’s fall 2023 commencement is this Saturday, and one of those graduates will walk across the stage, marking the end of a 17-year pause toward her degree.

Diane Gentry is the new graduate. She’s 59 years old.

Her college career goes back to 1993, that’s when she attended Lexington Community College completing an associate’s degree in accounting. After that, she changed course and pursued a degree in psychology at the University of Kentucky.

“My heart has always been to help people, and just that was always my thing,” said Gentry.

However, as we all know, life happens in the early ‘90s. Gentry became a single mom, and then Gentry’s mother, Alma Williams, became sick, so she paused school to take care of her.

After Gentry’s mother died in 2006, she stayed motivated and re-started her learning engine taking online psychology classes at EKU.

“My pause was like for 17 years,” she said.

In her late 50s, doubt crept in.

“at one point, I said I thought I was too old, but I had to erase that thought from my mind,” she said. “I had to remember the words in my head from my mother that told me as long as you have breath in your body, you are never too old to accomplish anything that you set your mind to do.”

Words of wisdom from Alma Williams.

“One of the words she said was, ‘You don’t have to like everybody, but you have to love them.’” Gentry said.

Gentry compiled her mother’s proverbs, combined them with inspirational scriptures and wrote a book called “That’s What Momma Said.

“Everything I do I....still try to do to honor her name,” said Gentry.

Now, her journey in learning has inspired others. She tells us other non-traditional students she knows now desire to further their education.

“Sometimes it’s not only for you and what you do. It’s what you do to encourage others to continue their path,” said Gentry.

Gentry will turn 60 years old next month.

She will use her degree to help young people and teen mothers.

