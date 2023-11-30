FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Times Wind and Rain Into Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a milder day taking shape as we await the arrival of a storm system rolling through here on Friday. This brings an increase in rain and very gusty winds to the Commonwealth with some more action into the weekend before colder changes next week.

Temps today reach the 50s with clouds increasing from the west. Low pressure rolls into the Ohio Valley tonight and Friday, bringing widespread showers from west to east. Locally heavy downpours show up for some areas early Friday before the rains slow down during the afternoon and evening.

Winds are a big factor with this system tonight and Friday with gusts to 40mph possible.

A few lingering showers are possible into the weekend with temps in the 50s. This is NOT a washout by any means.

Colder temps slowly take control early next week with another system bringing some light rain and light mix late Tuesday into Wednesday.

