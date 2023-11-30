Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Good Question: Can lottery winners stay anonymous in Kentucky?

For today’s Good Question, Lucie asks, “Why are lottery winners required to publicly reveal...
For today’s Good Question, Lucie asks, “Why are lottery winners required to publicly reveal their identities in Kentucky and various other states?”(MGN)
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Lucie asks, “Why are lottery winners required to publicly reveal their identities in Kentucky and various other states?”

Those winners don’t have to reveal themselves, but if someone asks, the Kentucky Lottery is required to share that information. That’s because they are subject to open records laws.

A lottery spokesperson told me when a big winner comes in, they will ask if they are comfortable with sharing their story with the media and promoting it.

If they say “no” it ends there. But, if they are comfortable, they will take photos and send us a press release about the win.

They also told me, “With that being said, because we are subject to open records laws, if someone wants to send our legal department an ORR (open records request) for a specific winner, then we are bound by law to turn that over. We make sure and inform all of our winners about this possibility.”

There are some states where state law allows winners to remain anonymous. Obviously, Kentucky is not one of them.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feral Hog
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky
Anderson George (left), Raven Houston (right)
Three facing charges in overdose death of Lexington 4-year-old
The Scott County Fire Department says crews responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in...
Firefighters rescue people from storage shed that was on fire
A new system named Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is coming to every...
New statewide system for motor vehicle services coming in 2024
Wesley Allen, 29.
Man facing murder charge after deadly Kentucky crash

Latest News

While RSV can affect everyone, it’s the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the U.S.
Kentucky doctors weigh in as infant RSV cases continue to rise
Police cruisers sit at different locations to hold donations.
Statewide ‘Cram the Cruiser’ aims to support local food pantries
Students at Anderson County Middle School honored one of the school leaders Thursday.
Kentucky students honor assistant principal who will be deployed with National Guard
Kentucky students honor assistant principal who will be deployed with National Guard
WATCH | Kentucky students honor assistant principal who will be deployed with National Guard