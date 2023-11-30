Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Grammy-nominated Ky. native to perform at Beshear inauguration

Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at...
Tyler Childers performs at Railbird Music Festival, Sunday, June 4, 2023, at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are just under two weeks away from Governor Beshear’s inauguration, and on Thursday, the Beshears made some big announcements about it.

First Lady Britainy Beshear announced that Tyler Childers will perform at Governor Beshear’s inauguration, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

A reading from Kentucky Poet Laureate Silas House will accompany Childers’ performance.

Childers and House collaborated for the music video of Childers’ song “In your Love.”

RELATED: Kentucky author speaks on his involvement in new music video

We also learned that Kentucky healthcare workers and public school educators will serve as grand marshals of the inauguration parade.

The Beshears also named the inauguration chair, co-chairs and honorary chairs. The Governor named Transportation Secretary Jim Gray as chair. Honorary chairs include Rocky Adkins and his wife and the late Tommy Elliott and his widow.

The inauguration parade will be held on December 12 at Capital Avenue. It begins at 11 a.m. and will end at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feral Hog
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky
Anderson George (left), Raven Houston (right)
Three facing charges in overdose death of Lexington 4-year-old
The Scott County Fire Department says crews responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in...
Firefighters rescue people from storage shed that was on fire
A new system named Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is coming to every...
New statewide system for motor vehicle services coming in 2024
Wesley Allen, 29.
Man facing murder charge after deadly Kentucky crash

Latest News

The National Fire Protection Association says 200 trees a year catch fire in the home which...
Lexington Fire Department offers safety tips with Christmas trees
While RSV can affect everyone, it’s the leading cause of infant hospitalizations in the U.S.
Kentucky doctors weigh in as infant RSV cases continue to rise
For today’s Good Question, Lucie asks, “Why are lottery winners required to publicly reveal...
Good Question: Can lottery winners stay anonymous in Kentucky?
April Bradford pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two former students, when they...
‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later