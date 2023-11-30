‘It is healing’: Former Floyd County educator pleads guilty to sexual assault decades later

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A former Floyd County educator pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually assaulting two students between 1997 and 2007.

In June 2022, Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced an indictment for April Bradford, a Floyd County school administrator charged with sexual assault.

Bradford, who worked in education for more than 20 years as a teacher, coach, and administrator, was the assistant principal at South Floyd Elementary at the time of her indictment.

The charges, related to the testimony of two victims who were minors between 1997 and 2007, were met with a “not guilty” plea by Bradford in July 2022.

The former educator was back before Judge Johnny Ray Harris Thursday, answering to a plea deal.

Originally, Bradford was charged with one count of second-degree sodomy, seven counts of third-degree sodomy, and 11 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor. Thursday, those charges were amended to eight counts of third-degree sodomy and 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

She changed her plea to “guilty” and will serve three years and six months behind bars, with the requirements that she be a registered sex offender for the remainder of her life, be under supervision for five years after incarceration, and agree to a 10-year personal protection order with automatic renewal for both victims.

The school district responded to the allegations with a statement shortly after the investigation came to light last year:

“Upon receiving notice of this investigation, the district consulted with board counsel and took prompt action, suspending the administrator from employment pending the outcome of the investigation and further information being received,” Superintendent Anna Shepherd said in the statement. “During this suspension, the administrator was instructed to not enter the grounds of any district property and the matter was reported to the Educational Professional Standards Board. Our policy prohibits us from talking about personnel matters until final action is taken.”

Thursday, the women who came forward about the abuse shared their experience, saying “justice was served.”

Jessica Hensley and Mary Prater stood to the side of the courtroom as Bradford made her plea, waiting to hear the word “guilty,” saying it finally allows them to feel heard.

“It’s just a huge win for us. It’s been a long time coming,” said Hensley. “The community seems somewhat divided. You know, people are always hesitant or they refuse to believe when someone like April really puts out this persona.”

The two say they suffered in silence for years and now feel relief and assurance in knowing their nightmare is over- and so is the potential nightmare for another young student.

“And that was the one comment that kept coming up to us is, ‘Why did they wait so long?’ And it’s very important for survivors of trauma- any kind of trauma, but especially sexual abuse- it takes a while to process and there’s a lot of guilt and shame that comes with that. And sometimes it may take 20 years, but that’s okay. If you want to speak on your trauma, speak on it. Because it is healing,” said Hensley.

”It is freedom,” added Prater. “Freedom to those stilted little children that we had going on in our own bodies- the experience that we were having. Today, we experienced freedom; freedom for the truth.”

Since Bradford will remain free until all official follow-up reports are back, the judge suggested home incarceration in the interim. However, the ladies and their attorney, said they want to make sure her time served is done so in a jail cell. They asked that home incarceration be taken off the table and she remain free until sentencing.

Bradford is expected to appear before the court for sentencing February 29, during which time Hensley and Prater will be allowed to give victim impact statements. They say they will continue to share their stories to help other victims feel the world is safe to tell their own.

“Because we don’t want it to happen anybody else. No other child should suffer and go through what we went through,” said Prater. “They don’t deserve it and neither did we.”

