Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temperatures are back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The streak of milder days begins with today’s highs.

Most of you are set to make a run into the mid-50s for daytime highs. It is not a bad day at all for folks across Kentucky. Clouds will begin to thicken later in the day and that leads to rain on Friday. Once we get those chances rolling, they will stick around for several days.

Even with the increased threat of rain, most of us will hold onto the 55+ numbers for a little while. A few of us might even see some heavier rain in our region. The higher-end amounts will be widely scattered. These rain chances will not be widespread and run all day on any day. Saturday will feature a wave of energy passing by to our south. Moisture on the northern end of it will spread showers across Kentucky. Most of it will fall in southeastern Kentucky.

Another potent front will blast across Kentucky next week. All of these highs that are running in the 50s will be replaced by 40s and even 30s. As that happens, any of the rain that is falling will have a shot at changing to some snow.

Take care of each other!

