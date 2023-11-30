Kentucky lawmakers commission a study for a possible four-year university in EKY

Everyday Kentucky
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In the spring, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers commissioned the Council of Postsecondary Education (CPE) to study whether the southeastern region of Kentucky would be a good host to a public, four-year, residential university.

This study was made possible through the Stivers-sponsored Senate Joint Resolution 98.

“We want to have quality education from K through college,” said Stivers

Through the study, the CPE determined, because of its central location, Hazard would possibly be the best location for the institution.

”As part of the study they looked at many different things they looked at, once they had identified that the central location was in Hazard they really looked at should a full new comprehensive university be built and that was quickly ruled out because of cost,” said President of Hazard Community and Technical College(HCTC), Dr. Jennifer Lindon.

It was determined through the study that the preferred method would be to convert HCTC into a stand-alone, four-year university because of the already established presence and cost-efficiency.

The study also looked into options like a regional campus of either Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) or Morehead State University (MSU), these were essentially ruled out because it has been done in Manchester for EKU and Prestonsburg for MSU.

“And not knocking any other university but we know EKU sets in central Kentucky you know. Morehead is a great college and a lot of our students go there but it’s still different when you up and leave Appalachia and you step on that campus and those that have done that know what I’m saying,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.

Officials with the city, county and HCTC agreed bringing a four-year university to Hazard would provide not only Perry County students but Appalachian students with the tools they need to stay in their home region.

