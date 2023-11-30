Everyday Kentucky
Lexington Fire Department offers safety tips with Christmas trees

The National Fire Protection Association says 200 trees a year catch fire in the home which...
The National Fire Protection Association says 200 trees a year catch fire in the home which could lead to a total loss.(KAIT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are dropping, and the calendar is flipping to December.

This time of year, more electricity is being used in homes, creating more fire hazards. It’s important if you have a natural tree to make sure it doesn’t dry out.

“Making sure that they keep that watered. One gallon of water, I think, within the first 48 hours they use, and then a quart a day is pretty normal. So make sure they top that natural tree off,” said Derek Roberts of the Lexington Fire Department.

The placement of your tree is important, too.

“Making sure their tree is not close to any sort of heating element. Whether that is a small personal heater at the home, whether that’s a personal radiator if it’s a radiator kind of home, or even if you have a natural tree or regular tree, if you have it next to a vent, that’s going to dry it out more,” said Roberts.

Also, make sure you are smart with how you power your tree.

“Don’t overload those outlets. Don’t overload those surge protectors. And some other things we say, is no more than three strands of lights per outlet, so if you got one thing, don’t put more than the three strings of light on one outlet,” Roberts said. “Some other things, make sure the lights you are using are UL listed or listed with a safety organization. Make sure the tree you are buying is fire resistant.”

