Lexington leaders hosting workshop for tenants, landlords Thursday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The city of Lexington wants to make sure tenants and landlords know their rights.

Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government’s Division of Community & Resident Services is hosting a workshop at the Lexington Public Library Eastside Branch at Palumbo Drive and Man O’ War Boulevard.

The workshop will consist of several short presentations that will answer various questions like what to do if your landlord isn’t fixing anything or what your legal rights are in a court of law.

There will be presentations from a number of organizations including Lexington’s Division of Code Enforcement and Kentucky’s Fair Housing Council. If you have any questions specific to your situation, there will be people on hand for one-on-one help.

Fayette district judges, the Kentucky Fair Housing Council, and Legal Aid of the Bluegrass will also be there.

The workshop will take place in two sessions. The first is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and the second is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.