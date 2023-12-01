Everyday Kentucky
2 children hit by car in downtown Lexington

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two children are recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in downtown Lexington.

Police say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. Friday on West Second Street near Bruce Street.

Witnesses told WKYT they heard a thump, then someone yelling for help.

One of the children has non-life threatening injuries. The other was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The crash happened near Harrison Elementary School, but police could not say why the kids were crossing the road.

Officers are looking into what cause the crash. No charges have been filed.

