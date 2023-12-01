Buffalo Trace Distillery holds annual ‘lighting of the Trace’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Buffalo Trace Distillery held its annual “Lighting of the Trace” Thursday evening.

It has become a yearly tradition for people in Franklin County and surrounding areas.

The Buffalo Trace property will be lit up with more than 150,000 lights, and last year, they say they had more than 8,000 cars drive through the distillery to enjoy it.

If you want to get in on the fun, Santa Claus will be back at the distillery on December 6 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and you can drive through the lights every night until Christmas Day from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. It doesn’t cost you a thing.

