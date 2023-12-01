Catch familiar faces from the WKYT crew at Lexington’s Christmas parade

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s Christmas parade will be held on Saturday, December 2.

The event will include bands, floats, and Santa himself.

You’ll also be able to see some familiar faces from WKYT.

The parade runs down Main Street, starting at Midland Avenue at 11 a.m.

Midland will be closed at 8:45 a.m. and reopen at the end of the parade around 1 p.m.

Main at MLK will be closed from 8 – 9 a.m. for the Show Mobile staging.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Main will be closed between Walton Ave and Broadway for the Christmas Parade and will reopen at approximately 1 p.m.

