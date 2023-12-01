Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Firefighters returning from training hear splashing and make a surprise rescue

Firefighters in Indiana made a surprise rescue after they heard splashing in a nearby pond.
Firefighters in Indiana made a surprise rescue after they heard splashing in a nearby pond.(Carmel Fire Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Ind. (Gray News) – Firefighters in Indiana made an impromptu rescue Thursday morning when they noticed a small dog struggling to stay above water in an icy pond.

The Carmel Fire Department said the crew of Engine 343 saw the dog frantically splashing in a pond near 106th and Haverstick in Carmel.

The crew was returning from fire training and immediately jumped into action, jumping into the iced-over pond to pull the dog from the frigid water.

Once the dog was back on dry land, the fire crew used information on the dog’s collar to contact his owner.

The dog, named Toby, was reunited with his owner shortly after.

The fire department said it wants to remind parents and pet owners to be careful around icy bodies of water during the winter months and to keep an eye on their children and pets.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feral Hog
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky
Anderson George (left), Raven Houston (right)
Three facing charges in overdose death of Lexington 4-year-old
The Scott County Fire Department says crews responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in...
Firefighters rescue people from storage shed that was on fire
A new system named Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is coming to every...
New statewide system for motor vehicle services coming in 2024
Wesley Allen, 29.
Man facing murder charge after deadly Kentucky crash

Latest News

The president and his wife, Jill, participated Thursday in the annual tradition of lighting...
Biden lights the National Christmas Tree, taking his turn to bring holiday spirit to Washington
The president and his wife, Jill, participated Thursday in the annual tradition of lighting...
Bidens countdown the national Christmas tree lighting
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
More Israeli hostages freed by Hamas as truce in Gaza lasts another day
A motorist fills up the fuel tank of a vehicle at a Shell station Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, in...
Some OPEC+ members cut oil they send to the world as they try again to boost prices