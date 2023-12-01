FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - December is off and running on a wet and windy note as low pressure rolls across the region. This is the first of several systems set to impact us over the next week and change as we gradually turn things much colder.

Rain and wind are out there this morning with locally heavy downpours likely. The steady rains will scoot away fairly quickly this morning with lingering showers becoming much more scattered this afternoon and evening.

The weekend setup continues to feature the chance for some Saturday showers, especially across the southeast, but this action may increase into much of central and eastern Kentucky later in the day. This happens as low pressure strengthens across the Ohio Valley Saturday night and Sunday with a greater concentration of rain possible.

Temps this weekend are in the 50s.

You can also see a weak system with chilly showers early Monday and the clipper diving in behind that for Tuesday and Wednesday. That one has the chance to bring rain and some flake action in here.

