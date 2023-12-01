Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Henry Kissinger dies at age 100

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:41 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Henry Kissinger - one of the most influential – and polarizing – diplomats of the last half-century has passed away at the age of 100.  Kissinger helped shape America’s foreign policy toward China and the Soviet Union and advised several U.S. Presidents. Gray Television’s White House Correspondent Jon Decker takes a look back at Kissinger’s life and his accomplishments.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Feral Hog
Invasive species wreaking havoc in Kentucky
Anderson George (left), Raven Houston (right)
Three facing charges in overdose death of Lexington 4-year-old
The Scott County Fire Department says crews responded Wednesday morning to a structure fire in...
Firefighters rescue people from storage shed that was on fire
A new system named Kentucky Automated Vehicle Information System (KAVIS) is coming to every...
New statewide system for motor vehicle services coming in 2024
Wesley Allen, 29.
Man facing murder charge after deadly Kentucky crash

Latest News

MCPS officials confirm a student at Howard Middle School showed an adult what appeared to be a...
Middle school student finds worm inside school lunch, district says
Henry Kissinger dies at age 100
FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller reacts during the first half of an NFL football...
Bills linebacker Von Miller turns himself in on felony domestic violence charge
FILE - Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle...
Federal judge blocks Montana’s first-in-the-nation ban on TikTok, says it’s unconstitutional