Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Daily rain chances are back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rounds of rain are here and you will see this linger into next week.

These showers will keep it pretty wet for the first part of the day. The afternoon and evening hours will only include a few scattered showers moving through the region. Most of you will only encounter some clouds with temperatures in the 50s.

Scattered stuff will linger through the weekend. There could be a bigger push of rain on Sunday morning. Again, this will not be an all-day kind of event. Just very early in the day. You might run into a stray shower later in the day.

Next week could bring back some snowflakes flying through the sky. That means it’ll get that much colder by the middle of the week.

Take care of each other!

