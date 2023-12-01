Kentucky humane societies kickoff fee-free and reduced adoption fee events

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This holiday season, Kentucky animal shelters are helping bring hope to thousands of homeless pets. In doing so, they’re kicking off three weeks of fee-free or reduced-free animal adoptions.

“We have so many wonderful cats and dogs here, and a bunny, who are all looking for great homes,” said Beth Oleson with the Woodford County Humane Society.

Inside the Woodford County Humane Society are dozens of animals eager for a chance to leave and spend the rest of their lives with a loving family.

“Right now, we’re just in a unique position where we have so many pets who have been here for longer than usual,” said Oleson.

With intake being high and adoptions being low, Oleson hopes waiving adoption fees for the month will flip the script.

“We want to make sure that these are lifetime placements, not just for the holidays. We screen everybody as carefully as we do any other time of the year,” said Oleson.

Oleson said they’re partnering with Quantrell Auto Group, which will cover the adoption cost through December 23.

Similarly, BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering up with dozens of Kentucky humane societies for the ‘Empty the Shelters’ reduced-fee adoption event. Scott County Humane Society and Lexington Humane Society are two that are involved.

“In the past, with these BISSELL events, adoptions have been in the triple digits. On average, it’s about 40 adoptions over the weekend, which is really, really good,” said Katy Stoess with the Lexington Humane Society.

Until December 17, Stoess said the adoption fees will start at $25.

“We’ve had dogs here for as long as three years, but we don’t want them here that long. We want them to find a family that’s going to love them and spoil them the way that they deserve to be.”

Stoess said during this time, they do want to encourage people not to adopt pets and give them as presents. She said the recipient may not be ready for the pet, so they end up getting returned to the shelter.

“It’s not fair to the animal, particularly, but it’s also not fair to the person,” said Stoess.

If you’re not interested in adoption but would like to be a foster parent, the Lexington Humane Society is holding their Give a Dog a Home for the Holidays program.

