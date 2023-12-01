Laurel Co. family talks of ‘destroyed lives’ in DUI murder case

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) -A family says it’s an unspeakable loss that they believe was so preventable.

The sheriff’s office in Laurel County is investigating a crash they say was caused by a drunk driver.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night on Ky. 192 near London.

The result of that has Teddy Swanson at a loss for words.

“I just want to tell my dad wherever he is…..” Swanson said Thursday as he put his face in his hands and broke down, sobbing, as he described his loss.

Swanson’s stepfather, Fred Johnson, was killed. He says Johnson has been a father to him for 40 years. Johnson was simply coming home from working on boats at Laurel Lake when police say a drunk driver crashed head-on into him.

“There’s so many people that this has completely destroyed. He was a well-respected man. So many friends. So many families,” said Swanson.

Wesley Allen, 29, was driving the truck that police say crossed the center line and slammed into Johnson’s Honda Civic.

“He took a good, honest, decent, hard-working man away from his wife and kids and grandchildren. His daughter-in-law. We can’t get him back,” said Johnson’s daughter-in-law Valecia Swanson.

WKYT was able to get a hold of the court records from this crash, and according to what is in those, Wesley Allen’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit (.197), and he even had an open container of beer in the truck with him.

Allen is quoted in the police report as admitting that “he had a few beers” before driving, and the officer said his speech was slurred. He’s charged with murder.

“He’s destroyed his life along with many others,” said Teddy Swanson.

Police say they are still waiting on more lab work as the investigation is continuing.

Bowling Funeral Home is handling arrangements for Fred Ray Johnson, 64. The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Monday, and visitation will be after 6 p.m. Sunday.

