Lexington considering ban on pet store sales of cats and dogs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a new push in Lexington to prohibit the sale of dogs and cats in pet stores.

According to animal advocates, the ordinance, which has not been entirely written, would be a good start to providing better conditions for animals in Kentucky.

“People see the little puppy in the window and ‘oh it’s so cute,’ and they make an impulse buy,” said Anita Spreitzer, vice president and general manager of Paws 4 the Cause. “We’ve gotten a lot of those dogs put back in rescue two months later.”

The Lexington Fayette Urban County Council said the ordinance was referred to the Social Services and Public Safety Committee by Councilmember Jennifer Reynolds.

“I think that we have to take into consideration the current situation that we have, which is an abundance of stray animals, and if we are going to be humane, then we need to be thoughtful in how people are acquiring cats and dogs,” said Councilmember Reynolds in a phone call.

Todd Blevins, the Kentucky State Director for the Humane Society of the U.S., said in a statement to WKYT, “We strongly support the proposal being put forward by Urban County Council to stop the sale of dogs and cats in Lexington pet stores and outdoor markets. These venues are outlets for puppy mills and kitten mills all across the country. We are hopeful that Lexington will soon join the nearly 500 other communities -- including Elizabethtown, Radcliff, and Louisville -- that have passed similar laws to stop puppy and kitten mill abuse and protect consumers.”

It is an initiative Spreitzer hopes spreads throughout the commonwealth.

“It’s a hard situation, and I know this ordinance is going to change things a lot, and I really hope this happens throughout Kentucky,” said Spreitzer.

The holiday season is a particularly difficult time for shelters because of the tendency for gifted animals to be returned when the holiday season is over.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.