Lexington planning commission gives final approval to 2045 comprehensive plan

(Lincoln Property Company/The Webb Companies/ARCADIS)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s planning commission gave final approval to the city’s 2045 comprehensive plan.

The plan was created to guide growth in the city over the next five years.

That plan includes the expansion of the city’s urban service boundary, which has been a controversial issue this year.

Right now, a master plan for the 2,700 acres that will be added to the boundary is being created.

