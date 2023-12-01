Many headstones still haven’t been fixed years after drunk driver drove into Ky. cemetery

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Back in 2021, a drunk driver crashed into Maple Grove Cemetery in Nicholasville.

Thanksgiving Day marked two years since authorities say Thomas Garner missed a turn on Bell Court and drove directly into Maple Grove Cemetery. They say Garner drove his truck through four rows of headstones.

The families impacted still have not gotten back what they lost, as 26 damaged headstones have yet to be reset, repaired or replaced.

Nicholasville Mayor Alex Carter says that is because the criminal case is still working through the court system with their Commonwealth’s attorney trying to recoup the funds necessary to afford the repairs.

“It’s hard because we want to preserve the historical nature of the cemetery,” said Mayor Alex Carter.

City officials say 13 headstones were totally destroyed, the rest only need touch-ups.

Yet the cost could run up to $200,000, and Mayor Carter points out that while the cemetery is city property, the headstones are private property. So, it becomes a question of whether or not they can spend public dollars on private property, but Carter says they’re determined to bring closure to those affected.

“A lot of the families are personal friends of mine,” Carter said. “I just want to make sure that they know that the city wants to help in any way we can and try to find a path forward to legally repair these headstones.”

City officials tell us Garner’s insurance policy only covers up to $100,000, but they need to wait until the criminal case is settled so they can look at their next steps.

Garner pleaded guilty earlier this year to criminal mischief and DUI. He received a three-year probation sentence and a fine. His next hearing about restitution is set for December 8.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.