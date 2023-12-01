Everyday Kentucky
Meteorological winter begins Friday

Meteorologists recognize winter starting December 1st despite what the calendar says.
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It certainly has already felt like winter at times especially with how cold it got earlier this week.

For meteorologists, winter begins December 1st despite the fact that on the calendar it begins December 21st. This is because meteorologists base winter off of temperatures and not how short the days are.

Statistically in most places, December, January, and February are the coldest months of the year. This is certainly true in Kentucky.

In Lexington, our coldest time of the year lies between January 12th and 24th with average highs in the low 40s and average lows in the mid 20s.

Average highs start falling into the 40s December 3rd and stay that way until February 25th.

While December, January, and February are the coldest months of the year, January, February, and March are actually on average the snowiest months of the year so we don’t have to be in meteorological winter to see snow.

23 percent of all snowfall in Lexington happens outside that time period.

Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey forecasts that we will see snow even after meteorological winter ends at the end of February.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

