‘Mittens in Millstone’ highlights needs of Richmond’s homeless

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - With winter just around the corner, and its effects already being felt, hats, gloves and mittens lined Millstone Park in Richmond on Thursday for the homeless and people in need.

“I put it on, it’s nice and warm, I really appreciate it,” said Kevin Martin of the new coat he picked out. “I even got a hat and some gloves.”

Martin says event like ‘Mittens in Millstone’ are a blessing for those in need. The Richmond Downtown Neighborhood Association gathered around 300 cold weather items to give out Thursday.

“It means the world to me, and I know it does to other people too,” said Tamara Buttry. Buttry was born and raised here in Madison County - yet she now has nowhere to call home for herself.

“Unfortunately, I made a lot of bad choices when I was younger, and I find myself now trying to correct those,” Buttry said.

Buttry found SPARK of Madison County, a recovery center just around the corner from where she picked out her own new winter coat.

“We like to say it’s a one-stop shop,” said Felisha Centers, who works with the organization as a Casey’s Law advocate. “We try to connect them to that person that’s going to be able to help them and let them live a life that’s successful.”

SPARK was able to connect Buttry with a way off of the streets and into a sober living home.

“It’s a big deal for me to be able to help someone like her, because I was in active addiction with her,” Centers revealed.

In her line of work, Centers feels the struggles of the homeless on a personal level.

“I see people come in my office every day, they’re cold, they’re hungry,” said Centers. “I’d say every week or two, I see a new encampment that they’re bulldozing down.”

She says housing for the homeless is something which needs to be addressed.

“I wish to see a shelter that is continuous, like, all year round,” Centers said. She says Madison Home is a great resource, but says their shelter only opens during the winter.

In the meantime, she’s happy that concerned citizens like those in RDNA are recognizing these issues and helping out on their own.

“That’s what we really need, is to love one another and realize that we all are brothers and sisters,” Kevin Martin said.

You can learn more about SPARK of Madison County and Casey’s Law here.

