‘The Nutcracker on Ice’ in Lexington features father-daughter duo

“I don’t know how many Nutcrackers you have a father and a daughter as the Nutcracker and Clara,” said Matthew. “I don’t know, this might be the only Nutcracker on Ice to have it. But it’s it’s really special.”(Matthew Koziatek)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There are a lot of renditions of The Nutcracker this time of year, but one, in particular, will be extra special for a Lexington father-daughter duo.

The classic storyline of The Nutcracker features a young Clara and her dream involving the Nutcracker prince. For this Clara, though, the Nutcracker is more than just a prince.

“I got on the ice at 2, and I started taking lessons at 4,” said Kendal Koziatek.

Kendal is no stranger to the ice.

“I just got my 100th medal,” said Kendal.

The now 13-year-old recently passed the highest test in United States Figure Skating, becoming a gold medalist for USFS Moves in the Field.

And she’s not alone.

“I’ve been skating since I was very young,” said Matthew Koziatek. “I grew up playing hockey and then switched over to figure skating when my daughter took an interest in it when she was two.”

Kendal’s dad, Matthew, is also a gold medalist for USFS.

“I passed my gold tests in 2021,” said Matthew.

The talent runs deep in the Koziatek family.

And this weekend, you have an opportunity to see them in action.

“We are performing Nutcracker on Ice,” said Matthew.

The father-daughter duo takes on the lead roles in the magical Christmas classic.

“It’s fantastic. We get to do we spend a lot of time together,” said Matthew. “We skate three days a week, and it’s been nice to kind of challenge each other.”

Working with family can be hard, but not for these two.

“It feels safer,” said Kendal.

“We work well together,” said Matthew. “I know she’s got it. She knows when to get down to business, and she shines when it’s when it’s time.”

It’s been months of preparation for a show they will never forget.

“I don’t know how many Nutcrackers you have a father and a daughter as the Nutcracker and Clara,” said Matthew. “I don’t know, this might be the only Nutcracker on Ice to have it. But it’s it’s really special.”

And for the audience…

“They can expect a magical show,” said Kendal.

Kendal hopes to one day compete alongside her dad in the figure skating pairs test.

If you would like to see the Nutcracker on Ice, click here for tickets.

The show this weekend will feature over 70 skaters, including the UK Figure Skating Team.

Show times are this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m.

The performance will take place at the Lexington Ice Center.

