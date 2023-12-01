Southern Ky. judge says Sandra Day O’Connor was an inspiration to women seeking to serve

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) -She’s seen as a trailblazing judge who opened the door for women to enter.

That’s how people are seeing Sandra Day O’Connor’s influence in the legal world.

The first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court passed away Friday morning.

Teresa Whitaker was in high school when history was made in Washington, D.C. She’s now the circuit judge for Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties.

“Back at that point, I had no ambition whatsoever of being a judge. I was going to law school to be a lawyer,” she said Friday after learning of O’Connor’s passing.

Whitaker watched as O’Connor broke down a lot of barriers to allow other women to follow.

“She had a lot of pressure on her. Can a female do it? Can a female make those decisions?”

Whitaker herself was able to serve in a role that before her, no woman had been in.

“So, I was the first female, as the general jurisdiction circuit court.”

Judge Whitaker says Sandra Day O’Connor had a lot of respect for others and always tried to weigh both sides of every issue. Whitaker says she also tries to follow the same attributes while on the bench in the 28th Judicial Circuit.

“Because she always gave respect to both sides. There was nothing personal of the cases that came in front of her,” she said.

Early on in her career, she says watching O’Connor was an inspiration.

“And if she can do that, why can’t I go out there and be an attorney?” she said.

Whitaker says O’Connor was under the microscope but believes her work made it possible for every woman to serve afterward.

Whitaker also says women are serving in the Family and District Courts in Pulaski County.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.