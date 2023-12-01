Everyday Kentucky
UAW looking to organize workers at Georgetown plant

By Grason Passmore
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - After six weeks of strikes, United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain secured pay raises, improved benefits, the right to strike over plant closures, and more. But he said they aren’t stopping there.

“I feel good about where we are and where we’re headed,” said Fain.

The union secured historic contract deals, but now Fain has a new goal: gaining UAW membership in nonunion companies across the industry, specifically foreign automakers with US operations. Including places like the Toyota Assembly Plant right here in Georgetown. Toyota announced it was raising pay after the UAW announced those new record contracts, but that may not discourage workers from unionizing.

“I do want to compliment Toyota for having a very attractive wage and benefit package, but certainly know that the UAW is committed to their members. But their one goal is to try to create a better life for their auto workers,” said Governor Andy Beshear.

The union wants to try and organize workers at more than a dozen nonunion auto factories. The UAW said they’ve had little success recruiting new members in the South. The Toyota plant in Georgetown has close to 8,000 employees, and UAW said it’s shown strong interest in the union.

When asked about the campaign, Governor Andy Beshear said this will ultimately be decided by the workers at the plant.

“I am a pro-union governor here in Kentucky. I’m grateful for UAW what they’ve done to ensure that so many Kentucky families can put food on the table that have better benefits and better wages Toyota is also a very important employer here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

Not all automakers mentioned in the campaign issues a comment on the organizing effort. Those who did said their employees are better off without a union.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

