Wayne Co. man accused of firing shots at, attempting to run over woman

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County man is facing charges of attempted murder.

Monticello Police arrested 32-year-old Angel Torres-Colon on Friday.

According to Torres-Colon’s arrest citation, police received a call of a woman coming into an ACE Hardware distraught and hard to understand.

The caller told police shots were fired, and a vehicle had struck the fence of the Wayne County Bus Garage.

The woman told police that Torres shot at her three times.

Police later found and arrested Torres.

They say Torres-Colon took officers to where he threw the pistol along with the key to the vehicle he was driving.

Police say video from the bus garage showed Torres-Colon firing shots at the victim and attempting to run her over with the motor vehicle.

Torres is charged with attempted murder - domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence.

