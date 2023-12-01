Wildcats take down Terriers, advance to second round

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Freshman Brooklyn DeLeye had 13 kills and nine digs, while senior Elise Goetzinger had 12 kills as Kentucky topped Wofford 25-17, 25-15, 25-16 on Thursday night in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament at Rupp Arena.

Kentucky (20-7) hit .390 as a team in the match compared to just .155 for Wofford. The Cats had 46 digs in the match, paced by 15 from junior Eleanor Beavin.

The Wildcats took control of the match early, hitting a red-hot .469 in the first set. UK had 18 kills and only three errors on 32 swings in the first stanza. After hitting .259 in set two, the Cats hit .415 in the final set as they secured the victory.

Wofford (23-8) was making its first-ever NCAA Tournament experience in volleyball. In fact, it was the first NCAA Tournament appearance by any women’s athletic team at Wofford. The Terriers got eight kills from Sarah MacLean and Sarah Barham. Emily Hodsdon had 13 assists and Taylor Pecht had 12 for Wofford.

Kentucky advances to Friday’s second-round match where they will meet Baylor at 7 p.m. ET. The Bears beat James Madison in three sets earlier on Thursday.

