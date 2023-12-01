Everyday Kentucky
Woodford Humane Society aims to ease overcrowding

To fight overcrowding, the Woodford Humane Society is offering fee-free adoptions.
To fight overcrowding, the Woodford Humane Society is offering fee-free adoptions.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:37 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Humane Society is kicking off the month of December with its Adoption Drive.

Because of Quantrell Auto Group’s contribution, the shelter will not require an adoption fee from Dec. 1-23. The auto group will be taking over the tab.

The shelter is at 121% capacity for dogs and puppies and have been past capacity for nearly two years.

Quantrell hopes taking over adoption fees will ease the overcrowding going on in the shelter.

