Woodford Humane Society aims to ease overcrowding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Woodford Humane Society is kicking off the month of December with its Adoption Drive.

Because of Quantrell Auto Group’s contribution, the shelter will not require an adoption fee from Dec. 1-23. The auto group will be taking over the tab.

The shelter is at 121% capacity for dogs and puppies and have been past capacity for nearly two years.

Quantrell hopes taking over adoption fees will ease the overcrowding going on in the shelter.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.