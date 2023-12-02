Alexa Minton's Forecast | Rain chances persist for the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Weekend rain chances persist with light winds giving us a wet and windy start of meteorological winter. Temps will stick in the mid 50s for the weekend, with light rains consistently making the temps feel a little cooler. Most of the shower threat is in the southeast - but may increase into central Kentucky late in the day. Both Saturday and Sunday are influenced by a low pressure region working its way across the Ohio Valley area, which allows us to see rounds of rain chances that will stick around until the middle of next week before we dry out. Keep the umbrella handy if you are headed out to enjoy the Christmas Fun today!

Temps will tumble back to the 40s to start the week, and then rain chances increase by Wednesday as a cold front rolls around. The potential for a snowy mix comes in on Wednesday as high temps will be in the 30s.

Have a great weekend!

