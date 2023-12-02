Everyday Kentucky
Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain chances on the way

Rain chances will be with us for the next several days but no day will be a washout.
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cloudy skies will be with us for the evening with periods of rain, especially south and east of Lexington. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 50s for the evening. Periods of rain will continue through the overnight hours with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Areas where we see more rain in southern and eastern Kentucky may see temperatures remain in the 50s. Fog will arrive very late in the overnight into early tomorrow morning especially in places that see more rain.

Sunday starts out with more clouds than sun and a few showers possible. Temperatures will return to the 50s by mid-morning. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be with us Sunday afternoon, as by later in the day, any shower activity will be done. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, as it will also be breezy throughout the day. A few passing clouds will be with us through the evening; otherwise, it will be clear. Clouds increase once again overnight as lows dip into the low to mid 30s.

Monday starts off cloudy as more scattered showers pass through the area. Showers will only stick around into the early afternoon, as we will get some sunshine later in the day—a chilly day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Partly cloudy skies will be with us for the evening, with more clouds arriving overnight. Lows will be down into the low to mid 30s once again.

Tuesday starts off cloudy with a few showers. There will be peeks of sunshine at times as we work through the day on Tuesday, with a couple of showers out and about. Highs will be into the low to mid 50s. Cloudy skies will be with us for the evening and overnight, with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday starts off cloudy, but we will see a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. A stray rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out as it will be a very chilly day with highs in the low to mid 40s—a few clouds for the evening and overnight, with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday and Friday will both be partly to mostly cloudy and breezy, with temperatures slightly above average. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Temperatures warm into the low 60s for highs as we start next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

