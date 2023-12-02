Everyday Kentucky
Boyle County Rebels roll to a fourth-straight 4A title

The win marks the school's 12th state championship
The win marks the school’s 12th state championship.
The win marks the school’s 12th state championship.(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County dominated Covington Catholic in Friday’s 4A state final. The Rebels blanked the Colonels 41-0 for a fourth-straight state championship.

Boyle County racked up 413 yards of total offense while limiting Covington Catholic to only 64 yards of offense.

The Rebels Montavin Quisenberry was named MVP. He finished with 93 yards rushing and a touchdown. Avery Bodner had 76 yards on the ground and two scores. Quarterback Sage Dawson finished the game 11-16 for 131 yards and a touchdown.

The win marks the school’s 12th state championship.

