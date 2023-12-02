Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Georgetown Football punches ticket into NAIA Semifinals

Davon Starks pick six
Davon Starks pick six(Georgetown College Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 4 Georgetown College (10-1) has advanced to the NAIA FCS Semifinals for the first time since 2011 with a 31-21 win over No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan (10-2) Saturday at Toyota Stadium.

The Tigers defense shined, in the second quarter, an IWU pass was tipped and intercepted by Davon Starks, who returned it for a pick six. Georgetown had just scored a touchdown, giving them 14 points in 11 seconds. Xander Stokes was sacked and stripped before the half, which set Georgetown up for another score. Stokes was sacked at the end of the half-- the Wildcats offense had just 52 total yards at the break.

Starks would have another pick six in the second half.

Darius Neal was named the offensive player of the game after finishing with 132 yards on 30 carries. Quarterback Gehrig Slunaker finished his day 15-22 for 126 yards with 2 touchdowns (one rushing) and two interceptions. The defensive line tallied 4 sacks on the day.

Georgetown now awaits an announcement from the NAIA on its semifinal opponent and location. The game will be played on Saturday, December 9th.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two children hit by car in downtown Lexington
For a family of five, selling, buying and moving to a new home can be a big hassle. Ashlyn...
Cyber breach impacting Kentucky homeowners
I-75 shut down after 5 car collision.
I-75 back open after 5-car crash in Lexington

Latest News

The win marks the school’s 12th state championship.
Boyle County Rebels roll to a fourth-straight 4A title
UK Volleyball NCAA Tournament 2nd Round
UK volleyball sweeps Baylor to advance to Sweet 16
High School Game Time Pt.2
WATCH | High School Game Time Pt.2
High School Game Time Pt.1
WATCH | High School Game Time Pt.1