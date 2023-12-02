Georgetown Football punches ticket into NAIA Semifinals

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - No. 4 Georgetown College (10-1) has advanced to the NAIA FCS Semifinals for the first time since 2011 with a 31-21 win over No. 6 Indiana Wesleyan (10-2) Saturday at Toyota Stadium.

The Tigers defense shined, in the second quarter, an IWU pass was tipped and intercepted by Davon Starks, who returned it for a pick six. Georgetown had just scored a touchdown, giving them 14 points in 11 seconds. Xander Stokes was sacked and stripped before the half, which set Georgetown up for another score. Stokes was sacked at the end of the half-- the Wildcats offense had just 52 total yards at the break.

Starks would have another pick six in the second half.

Darius Neal was named the offensive player of the game after finishing with 132 yards on 30 carries. Quarterback Gehrig Slunaker finished his day 15-22 for 126 yards with 2 touchdowns (one rushing) and two interceptions. The defensive line tallied 4 sacks on the day.

Georgetown now awaits an announcement from the NAIA on its semifinal opponent and location. The game will be played on Saturday, December 9th.

