Health officials advise parents as pediatric pneumonia cases rise in neighboring state

WOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Doctors are tracking a form of pediatric pneumonia in the U.S. that is already sweeping across China and Europe. As cases seem to be spiking in Ohio, health officials in Woodford County have advice for parents.

“It doesn’t seem to be anything new or novel right now, but it’s definitely something to keep our eye on,” said Cassie Prather, with Woodford County Health Department.

Health officials have declared an outbreak of pneumonia in children just north of Cincinnati. In Warren County, Ohio, 145 kids have been diagnosed with the respiratory infection since August. Health officials here said the outbreak is already on their radar.

“I’m a parent of five as well. You know, you really want to make sure that if your child is sick, the fever isn’t going away, they look and feel like they aren’t getting any better. They look and feel like they just don’t want to get up and do anything. Those are things that you know you want to seek help immediately,” Prather said.

With the Woodford County Health Department, Cassie Prather said they aren’t seeing a spike in pediatric pneumonia here. But as soon as kids started back at school, they have seen cases of COVID, flu, and RSV continue to rise. The state reporting that hospitalizations for RSV and flu are increasing now, as well. And health experts said it’s these types of illnesses that can develop into pneumonia if untreated.

“While these viruses may not kill children and infants, They do leave these kids more vulnerable to both viral pneumonia as well as bacteria pneumonia and that can be prevented through the vaccination or through the RSV shots,” said Celine Gounder, a CBS News Medical Contributor.

Another reminder for families to make sure they’re up to date on vaccines and RSV shots., as we are in the midst of holiday and cold and flu season.

“You’ve got something going on bordering your state, you want to keep an eye on it just to make sure you stay ahead of it, and protect the Commonwealth as much as possible,” Prather said.

Prather reminds families to keep kids home if they’re starting to feel sick. And she says you can track the number of cases for respiratory illnesses in your area through the Kentucky Department of Public Health’s website. They update numbers weekly. Find more here.

