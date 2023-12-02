Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

I-75 back open after 5-car crash in Lexington

I-75 shut down after 5 car collision.
I-75 shut down after 5 car collision.(KTTC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I-75 South is back open after a five car crash Friday.

At around 6:45p.m Lexington Police responded to reports of the collision involving 5 cars at the 99-mile marker.

Police say that one car fled the scene and has still not been located.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As of this morning, all lanes are back open.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner says the two boys were 4 and 1.
4-year-old, 1-year-old die in house fire
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two children hit by car in downtown Lexington
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
For a family of five, selling, buying and moving to a new home can be a big hassle. Ashlyn...
Cyber breach impacting Kentucky homeowners
Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck

Latest News

As cases seem to be spiking in Ohio, health officials in Woodford County have advice for parents.
Health officials advise parents as pediatric pneumonia cases rise in neighboring state
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide involving 73-year-old woman
The first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court passed away Friday morning.
WATCH | Southern Ky. judge says Sandra Day O’Connor was an inspiration to women seeking to serve
Teresa Whitaker was in high school when history was made in Washington, D.C. She’s now the...
Southern Ky. judge says Sandra Day O’Connor was an inspiration to women seeking to serve