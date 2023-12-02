I-75 back open after 5-car crash in Lexington
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I-75 South is back open after a five car crash Friday.
At around 6:45p.m Lexington Police responded to reports of the collision involving 5 cars at the 99-mile marker.
Police say that one car fled the scene and has still not been located.
Three people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
As of this morning, all lanes are back open.
