I-75 back open after 5-car crash in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - I-75 South is back open after a five car crash Friday.

At around 6:45p.m Lexington Police responded to reports of the collision involving 5 cars at the 99-mile marker.

Police say that one car fled the scene and has still not been located.

Three people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

As of this morning, all lanes are back open.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.