Police investigating apparent murder-suicide involving 73-year-old woman

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Florence after two bodies were found by a family member.

Officers responded Thursday to Tee Street at around 4:40 p.m., according to the Florence Police Department.

The victim, Carole Fetters, 73, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds to the middle torso.

George Fetters, the victim’s 75-year-old husband, was found seated next to her in a vehicle on the lower level of a garage. He died of apparent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Florence police are asking anyone with information relevant to this case to call 859-371-1234.

