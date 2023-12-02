UK volleyball sweeps Baylor to advance to Sweet 16

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Senior Reagan Rutherford had 14 kills and freshman Brooklyn DeLeye added 13 kills and 10 digs as No. 8 Kentucky (21-7) defeated Baylor (17-13) 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 on Friday night in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament at Rupp Arena.

“We can never play perfect, but I think that is as close as perfect as it gets. We played amazing. There are some things we can clean up defensively and communication but yeah, it was a really fun night and it was close to perfect in my opinion,” Rutherford said.

Kentucky (21-7) hit a red-hot .500 as a team in the match compared to just .258 for Baylor. Junior Emma Grome contributed 45 assists to Kentucky’s offense while junior Eleanor Beavin led the Wildcats defense with 13 digs, part of the team’s 36 total digs.

The Wildcats came out on fire, winning the opening set 25-18 and hitting an impressive .583. In the first set, UK had 16 kills and only two errors on 24 total swing attempts. In the second set, the Wildcats hit .467 with 19 kills alongside 11 digs defeating the Bears 25-22. Kentucky dominated in the third set with 16 kills clutching the sweep, 25-17.

Kentucky advances to the regional next week at a location that has yet to be determined.

